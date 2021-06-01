The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $138.02. 1,403,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

