Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $287,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.