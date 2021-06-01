TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 5,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

