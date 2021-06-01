Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 6,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,043. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 836.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

