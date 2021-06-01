Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.
Tekmar Group stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.58 ($0.62). 449,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,836. Tekmar Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a market cap of £24.39 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.
Tekmar Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekmar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekmar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.