Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.

Tekmar Group stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.58 ($0.62). 449,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,836. Tekmar Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a market cap of £24.39 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

