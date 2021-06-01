Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Update

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 507,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

