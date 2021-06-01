Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

