Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 32,536 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00.

TALO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 867,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

