Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

TTWO stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.61. 52,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.29.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

