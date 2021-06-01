Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading 3% Higher

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.