Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,881 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.65% of United Fire Group worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $769.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

