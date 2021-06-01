Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 27,699 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.35% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $719,463. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

