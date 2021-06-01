Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

