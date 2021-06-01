Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

