Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Domtar were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

