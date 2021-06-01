Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 54,488 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.13% of Chase worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

