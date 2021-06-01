Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.60 Per Share

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($7.09). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

