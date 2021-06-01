Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 716.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

