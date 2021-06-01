SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,178,535% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

