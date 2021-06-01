Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

