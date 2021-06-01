Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,400 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $19,420,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

