Swiss National Bank Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.