Swiss National Bank Has $17 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

