Swiss National Bank Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.