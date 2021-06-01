Swiss National Bank Buys 6,300 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of DXC Technology worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

DXC Technology stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

