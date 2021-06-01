Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Amedisys worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $854,188. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $258.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $274.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

