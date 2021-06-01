Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,600 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,430 shares of company stock worth $17,655,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

