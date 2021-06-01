Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of PSFE opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

