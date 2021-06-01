SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $11.81 or 0.00032066 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $447.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.88 or 0.01031352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.87 or 0.09920112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00091687 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 222,328,191 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

