Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE:SU opened at C$28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.44.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

