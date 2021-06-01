Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
TSE:SU opened at C$28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
