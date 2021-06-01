Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

SUM stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after buying an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

