Summit Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 10,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.