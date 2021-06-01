Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $285.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $260.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.18.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.