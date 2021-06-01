Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 2,696 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 3,047,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

