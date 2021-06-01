Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 24,134 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,992.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.98. 22,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $182.12 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

