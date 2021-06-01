Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,473 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.