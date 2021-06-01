STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce sales of $174.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.12 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $705.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 36.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

