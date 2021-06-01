Stingray Digitl (RAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.