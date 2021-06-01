Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Increased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

