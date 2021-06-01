Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the April 29th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.78. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

