Steadview Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,083 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 10.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SEA worth $105,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.16. 54,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

