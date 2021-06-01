Steadview Capital Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 2.9% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $228.68. 7,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

