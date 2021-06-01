State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 42,900 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

