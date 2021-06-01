State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 328,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

