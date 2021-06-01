State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $53.15 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.