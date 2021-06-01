State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $41.26 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,796 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $257.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.