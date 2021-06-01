State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $37.52 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after buying an additional 381,905 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $207.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

