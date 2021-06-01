State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1,042.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.21% of Avery Dennison worth $31,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

