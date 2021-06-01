State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,982 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $66,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

