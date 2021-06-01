State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,220 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

